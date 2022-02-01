Apple IPhone XS Price In UAE and Specifications

Apple IPhone XS Price In UAE

Apple iPhone XS’s retail price in UAE is AED 1780. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Apple mobile products in official warranty.

Apple IPhone XS Max Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) – A2101 LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A1921 LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2104 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Launch Announced 2018, September Status Available. Released 2018, September

Body Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.20 x 3.05 x 0.30 in) Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) Build Front/back glass, stainless steel frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating 625 nits

Dolby Vision

HDR10

Wide color gamut

3D Touch

True-tone

120 Hz touch-sensing

Platform OS iOS 12, upgradable to iOS 12.4 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×2.5 GHz Vortex + 4×1.6 GHz Tempest) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard)

TOF 3D camera Features HDR Video 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 15W: 50% in 30 min

USB Power Delivery 2.0

Qi wireless charging Talk time Up to 16 h (multimedia) Music play Up to 65 h

Tests Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 4915 Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.516 (sunlight) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker Voice 70dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 84dB Audio quality Noise -93.7dB / Crosstalk -82.8dB Battery life Endurance rating 79h

