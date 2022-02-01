Apple IPhone XS Price In UAE and Specifications
Apple IPhone XS Price In UAE
Apple iPhone XS’s retail price in UAE is AED 1780. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Apple mobile products in official warranty.
Apple IPhone XS Max Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) – A2101
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A1921
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2104
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2018, September
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.20 x 3.05 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|208 g (7.34 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass, stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|625 nits
Dolby Vision
HDR10
Wide color gamut
3D Touch
True-tone
120 Hz touch-sensing
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 12, upgradable to iOS 12.4
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×2.5 GHz Vortex + 4×1.6 GHz Tempest)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
|Features
|Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard)
TOF 3D camera
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 15W: 50% in 30 min
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging
|Talk time
|Up to 16 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 65 h
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II 2.0: 4915
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.516 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 70dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 84dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -93.7dB / Crosstalk -82.8dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 79h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 75 reviews.
