Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 11:43 pm

Apple IPhone XS Price In UAE and Specifications

Apple iPhone XS’s retail price in UAE is AED 1780. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Apple mobile products in official warranty.

Apple IPhone XS Max Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) – A2101
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A1921
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – A2104
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2018, September
Status Available. Released 2018, September
Body
Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.20 x 3.05 x 0.30 in)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz)
Build Front/back glass, stainless steel frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or Electronic SIM card) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
625 nits
Dolby Vision
HDR10
Wide color gamut
3D Touch
True-tone
120 Hz touch-sensing
Platform
OS iOS 12, upgradable to iOS 12.4
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×2.5 GHz Vortex + 4×1.6 GHz Tempest)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 512GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm (standard)
TOF 3D camera
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 15W: 50% in 30 min
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging
Talk time Up to 16 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 65 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 4915
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.516 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 70dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 84dB
Audio quality Noise -93.7dB / Crosstalk -82.8dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 79h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 75 reviews.

 

