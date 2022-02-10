Apple will Launch iPhone SE 2022 and M2-Powered MacBook Pro on March 8th

Apple is expected to have its first launch event of the year next month, with rumours claiming that the Cupertino-based smartphone maker will also unveil the next-generation entry-level MacBook Pro at the same time.

According to the most recent DigiTimes report, the Apple MacBook Pro, which will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced M2 processor, will be released next month. The event is expected to take place on March 8th.

The news comes just days after it was claimed that the forthcoming iPhone SE with 5G connectivity could potentially be released on March 8th. Apple, on the other hand, has not yet confirmed the event’s dates.

The M2 chip will be Apple’s second-generation Silicon processor, following the M1 a few years ago. Aside from the MacBook Pro, the M2 processor will power the new MacBook Air and a slew of other devices that now use the M1.

The new MacBook will have the same characteristics as the M1-powered MacBook Pro.

Apple is taking this step to assure that there will be no big supply chain concerns with the product. Aside from the iPhone SE 2022 and the MacBook Pro, Apple is also rumoured to release a new iPad, most likely the iPad Air.

The debut of the M2-powered MacBook Pro is still a rumour, and the announcement could be delayed. It is also possible that the company may reveal the 27-inch iMac.