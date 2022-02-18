Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:49 am
Nubia Introduces the World’s Best Gaming Phone – the Red Magic 7 Series

The Red Magic 7 series has been officially announced, and the Pro variant has a whopping 135W of charging power. The Pro variant is also the first gaming phone to include an under-display camera. Nubia also debuted the ‘Red Core 1’ chip, which is geared to managing game-related duties.

Design & Display

The Red Magic 7 and Pro both include a 6.8″ AMOLED panel, a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels (20:9), and complete DCI-P3 coverage.

The Pro display supports 10-bit colour and is brighter (700 nits vs. 600 nits). It also offers a touch sampling rate of up to 960Hz and a display refresh rate of 120Hz. The vanilla model has a lower touch sampling rate of 720Hz but a faster refresh rate of 165Hz.

The shoulder triggers have been enhanced to 500 Hz from 450 Hz in the previous generation, resulting in a reaction rate as low as 7.4 ms. Both handsets also have smudge-free screens.

The Red Magic 7 Pro has an under-display camera that uses a tripod pixel arrangement and wave-shaped wiring to maintain as much transparency as possible.

The front-facing camera remains in the top bezel of the vanilla model.

The Cyber Neon, Night Knight, and Deuterium Transparent Editions of the Red Magic 7 are all available. The Red Magic logo and breathing lights are backlit in RGB on the Cyber Neon and Night Knight.

Meanwhile, the Deuterium Clear Edition enhances the show by adding RGB lighting to the fan, which is visible through the transparent glass.

The Cyber Neon, Polar Black Night, and Deuterium Blade Transparent Editions of the Pro Model are all available.

Nubia

Internals & Storage

The ICE 8.0, an enhanced cooling system, has the power of the 7-series. It has a fan that spins at 20,000rpm and is connected to a second air inlet via nubia’s ‘canyon air duct.’

The latest technology improves airflow by 35% over the previous version, helping to keep the chipset 3o C cooler than before. The metallic canyon duct boosts it by 2.40 degrees Celsius.

All of the enhancements are aimed at keeping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 running as cool as possible as the CPU and GPU operate at greater rates.

Software and UI

The Red Magic Game Space will assist you in configuring the shoulder triggers for each game as well as tuning the phone for performance or battery life.

The Turbo Cooler addition has an external fan that boosts heat dissipation by 17% while remaining quieter than comparable accessories, as well as RGB lighting effects.

Camera

The Red Magic 7 Pro has a 64 MP, f/1.8 wide lens on the back, as well as an 8 MP, f/2.0 ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro sensor. Under the display is a 16 MP sensor for the selfie camera.

The Red Magic 7 has a 64 MP, f/1.8 wide lens and an 8 MP, f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with 2 MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera has been lowered to an 8 MP, f/2.0 wide sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The air cooler is necessary for the Pro model, which charges at a stunning 135W and can fully charge the 5,000mAh battery in 15 minutes.

The vanilla variant supports 120W charging, which can charge the 4,500mAh battery in 17 minutes. Both handsets come with 165W USB-C chargers that can also charge a compatible gaming laptop.

Pre-orders for the two Red Magic handsets are currently available in China, with open sales beginning on February 21st. The smartphones’ global editions will be launched on March 22nd, with open sales beginning on March 10th.

The prices for the handsets in China are as follows:

  • Red Magic 7 8/128GB: $630
  • Red Magic 7 Deuterium edition 12/256GB: $775
  • Red Magic 7 Pro 12/128GB: $740
  • Red Magic 7Pro Deuterium Blade 12/256GB: $838
  • Red Magic 7Pro Deuterium Blade 18GB/1TB: $1185

The Turbo Cooler in gray or transparent will sell for $32, and the usual Red Magic Magnetic Cooler retails for $48.

Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 730
  • OS: Android 12, Redmagic 5.0
  • Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.8 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8/12/16/18 GB
    • Internal: 128/256/512 GB
  • Card Slot: No
  • Camera
    • Rear: 64 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.0 (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)
    • Front: 16 MP, under display
  • Colors: Obsidian, Pulsar, Supernova
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 135W, 100% in 15 min
  • Price: $740

Red Magic Pro Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 730
  • OS: Android 12, Redmagic 5.0
  • Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.8 inches, AMOLED, 165Hz, 700 nits
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8/12/16/18 GB
    • Internal: 128/256/512 GB
  • Card Slot: No
  • Camera
    • Rear: 64 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.0 (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Colors: Obsidian, Pulsar, Supernova
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 120W, 100% in 17 min
  • Price: $630

 

