Pakistan Freelancers Earned $216.78 Million in First Half of FY22

Pakistan’s freelancers generated $216.788 million in export earnings from July to December FY22, a 16.74 percent rise from $185.698 million in the same period last year.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T), freelancers earned $163.881 million in export earnings from IT-related projects and $52.907 from non-IT gigs.

In comparison to the revenue of $185.698 million (IT: $173.327 million + Non-IT: $12.371 million) from July to December FY21, freelancer earnings for the same period this year increased by 16.74 percent.

Their earnings were $163.881 million from July to December FY22, accounting for 12.59 percent of total ICT export remittances of $1,301.880 million over the same period.

Previously, Syed Amin Ul Haq, the federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, urged the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to take every feasible action to meet the objective for IT exports. He stated that it is critical to promote all aspects of information technology and to connect the youth, particularly students, to the digital world as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

Minister Amin Ul Haq stated that the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications (MoIT&T) is playing a significant role in combating the pandemic through information technology, and that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is decreasing. Furthermore, the government’s significant incentives and different projects to improve the capacity and capability of the IT industry have resulted in excellent industry growth rates.

