Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement

The Nubia brand will release a new flagship smartphone on July 20, according to the official Weibo page. Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan expected to above 1 lac PKR. The event will be held on Wednesday at (6:00 a.m. UTC) and will introduce the Nubia Z40S Pro.

The handset will successor the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Nubia Z40 Pro, which was released in February. Additionally, the Z40S Pro’s design has been modified with a flat display and a revamped rear camera module.

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be 110,999. The gadget will reuse the camera configuration of the Z40 Pro, which consists of a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with a 35mm equivalent lens and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide module that serves as a macro cam and also has OIS, and an 8MP periscope module with 5x optical zoom.

Also Read

Honor 70 Pro+ Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 70 Pro+ Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Honor 70 Pro+ comes with 6.78 inches Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4...

Advertisement

Nubia Z40S Pro Specification

Network

Network TechnologiesGSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Network Technology 3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
Network Technology 4G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 4, 12, 17, 20, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
Network Technology 5G1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Date

Announced20, July, 2022
Market AvailabilityJuly, 2022

Design

Dimensions Mobile158.6 x 73.4 x 8.5 mm
Weight197 Grams (7.02 ounces)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Materials
ColorsBlack, Gray

DISPLAY

TypeAMOLED
size6.67 Inch (~ 91.0% screen ratio to the body)
Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels, ratio 20:9, 395 Pixels per inch
Screen protection
Other features– Refresh rate, 144 Hz
– 1 Billion colors
– HDR10+
– 1000 nits

Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 12 Get rid of MyOS 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snap Dragon 8+ Gene 1 Manufacturing precision (4 nm)
CPU SpeedOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
Gpu graphics processorAdreno 730

Storage

External memoryNo
RAM8/12 GB Ram
Storage128/256/512 GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras

Rear cameraTriple Camera:
– 64 mm (6.37 x, PDAF, OIS, f / 1.6 aperture
– 8 mm (6.37 x, OIS, 5x optical zoom, f/3.4
– 50 mm (6.37 x
Camera FeaturesPanorama shooting, HDR, Flash Walid
Video1080 Pixel 30 fps
Selfie camera16 MP
FeaturesHDR
1080 Pixel 30 fps
Advertisement

Battery

Battery5000/4600 mAh, Li-polymer, non-removable
Fast battery charging– mm (6.37 x
– mm (6.37 x
Other battery features– Shipping Wireless fast
Advertisement

Sound

LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack
Other Sound features24-bit/192kHz audio

Connectivity

Wi-Fi TechnologyYes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
BluetoothYes 5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSyes, With A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
InfraredNo
RadioNo
Charging portUSB Type-C 3.1
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), acceleration, gyro, proximity, compass
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Specifications
US and EU to initiate first-of-its-kind AI agreement
US and EU to initiate first-of-its-kind AI agreement
Nokia 230 price in Pakistan & Features
Nokia 230 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan and Specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story