Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Nubia brand will release a new flagship smartphone on July 20, according to the official Weibo page. Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan expected to above 1 lac PKR. The event will be held on Wednesday at (6:00 a.m. UTC) and will introduce the Nubia Z40S Pro.
The handset will successor the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Nubia Z40 Pro, which was released in February. Additionally, the Z40S Pro’s design has been modified with a flat display and a revamped rear camera module.
Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be 110,999. The gadget will reuse the camera configuration of the Z40 Pro, which consists of a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with a 35mm equivalent lens and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide module that serves as a macro cam and also has OIS, and an 8MP periscope module with 5x optical zoom.
|Network Technologies
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|Network Technology 3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|Network Technology 4G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 4, 12, 17, 20, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|Network Technology 5G
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Announced
|20, July, 2022
|Market Availability
|July, 2022
|Dimensions Mobile
|158.6 x 73.4 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|197 Grams (7.02 ounces)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Materials
|–
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Type
|AMOLED
|size
|6.67 Inch (~ 91.0% screen ratio to the body)
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels, ratio 20:9, 395 Pixels per inch
|Screen protection
|–
|Other features
|– Refresh rate, 144 Hz
– 1 Billion colors
– HDR10+
– 1000 nits
|Operating System
|Android 12 Get rid of MyOS 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snap Dragon 8+ Gene 1 Manufacturing precision (4 nm)
|CPU Speed
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Gpu graphics processor
|Adreno 730
|External memory
|No
|RAM
|8/12 GB Ram
|Storage
|128/256/512 GB, UFS 3.1
|Rear camera
|Triple Camera:
– 64 mm (6.37 x, PDAF, OIS, f / 1.6 aperture
– 8 mm (6.37 x, OIS, 5x optical zoom, f/3.4
– 50 mm (6.37 x
|Camera Features
|Panorama shooting, HDR, Flash Walid
|Video
|1080 Pixel 30 fps
|Selfie camera
|16 MP
|Features
|HDR
|1080 Pixel 30 fps
|Battery
|5000/4600 mAh, Li-polymer, non-removable
|Fast battery charging
|– mm (6.37 x
– mm (6.37 x
|Other battery features
|– Shipping Wireless fast
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Other Sound features
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Wi-Fi Technology
|Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes 5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|yes, With A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|Radio
|No
|Charging port
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), acceleration, gyro, proximity, compass
