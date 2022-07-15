Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Nubia brand will release a new flagship smartphone on July 20, according to the official Weibo page. Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan expected to above 1 lac PKR. The event will be held on Wednesday at (6:00 a.m. UTC) and will introduce the Nubia Z40S Pro.

The handset will successor the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Nubia Z40 Pro, which was released in February. Additionally, the Z40S Pro’s design has been modified with a flat display and a revamped rear camera module.

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan is expected to be 110,999. The gadget will reuse the camera configuration of the Z40 Pro, which consists of a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with a 35mm equivalent lens and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide module that serves as a macro cam and also has OIS, and an 8MP periscope module with 5x optical zoom.

Nubia Z40S Pro Specification

Network

Network Technologies GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G Network Technology 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 Network Technology 4G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 4, 12, 17, 20, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 Network Technology 5G 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 41, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Date

Announced 20, July, 2022 Market Availability July, 2022

Design

Dimensions Mobile 158.6 x 73.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 197 Grams (7.02 ounces) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Materials – Colors Black, Gray

DISPLAY

Type AMOLED size 6.67 Inch (~ 91.0% screen ratio to the body) Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels, ratio 20:9, 395 Pixels per inch Screen protection – Other features – Refresh rate, 144 Hz

– 1 Billion colors

– HDR10+

– 1000 nits

Performance

Operating System Android 12 MyOS 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snap Dragon 8+ Gene 1 Manufacturing precision (4 nm) CPU Speed Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Gpu graphics processor Adreno 730

Storage

External memory No RAM 8/12 GB Ram Storage 128/256/512 GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras

Rear camera Triple Camera:

– 64 mm (6.37 x, PDAF, OIS, f / 1.6 aperture

– 8 mm (6.37 x, OIS, 5x optical zoom, f/3.4

– 50 mm (6.37 x Camera Features Panorama shooting, HDR, Flash Walid Video 1080 Pixel 30 fps Selfie camera 16 MP Features HDR 1080 Pixel 30 fps

Battery

Battery 5000/4600 mAh, Li-polymer, non-removable Fast battery charging – mm (6.37 x

– mm (6.37 x Other battery features – Shipping Wireless fast

Sound

Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Other Sound features 24-bit/192kHz audio

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Technology Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth Yes 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS yes, With A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Infrared No Radio No Charging port USB Type-C 3.1 Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), acceleration, gyro, proximity, compass

