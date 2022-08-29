These are the best mobile phones in Pakistan.

These days, hardly one can imagine life without a smartphone. We put them to work in a wide variety of contexts, including but not limited to the following: communication, photography, social networking, document storage, and much more. It’s not easy to choose the best mobile phone when there are so many options. These are the best mobile phones in Pakistan in 2022 here below. The detail description is mentioned below. please check it out when you go for shopping.

1: Redmi Note 11 PRO 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 PRO 5G is new. The phone’s chipset is MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G. (6 nm). To give Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 5G greater power, it boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. Users will like the handset’s IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and 6.5-inch screen size. Xiaomi Redmi Note will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Xiaomi Note 11 5G’s Dual Cameras. The main lens is 50 megapixels and 8 megapixels for fantastic photos. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G’s front-facing camera will be 16 megapixels. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery.

2: Samsung Galaxy A52

The smartphone has high-end specs and will be one of the company’s best. Samsung Galaxy A52 will employ a mid-range processor. Snapdragon 720G powers the phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A52 has 8GB of RAM. The phone’s RAM is powerful enough not to slow down tasks. 128 gigabytes of built-in storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52 is enough for future use. For expanding the Galaxy A52’s internal storage, use the phone’s specific slot. The smartphone can hold 1TB. The new Samsung A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Samsung Galaxy A52’s back has four cameras.

3: Oppo F21 Pro

OppoF21 Pro impressive specs will satisfy users. Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G will power the phone (6 nm). Oppo F21 Pro’s processor is powerful and used in many high-end smartphones. The upcoming smartphone will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will boost Oppo’s F21 Pro’s speed. Considering the CPU and RAM, it’s a high-end smartphone. The phone’s internal storage is 128GB. Oppo F21 Pro has enough internal storage, but a dedicated slot lets users add more. Oppo’s F21 Pro has four rear cameras. Oppo Pro will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel microscope lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera configuration of the Oppo F21’s Pro is packed with functions.

4: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

This 7.8mm smartphone has a 4500mAH battery, 8Gb RAM, 64-megapixel triple camera, 90Hz AMOLED display, and more. Nord CE 2's MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset makes everything faster, smoother, and better. Alexa Built-in phone enables you call, open apps, operate smart home devices, and use voice command.

5: Realme C35

Realme C35 was Geekbench-approved. Powerful processor in Realme C35. Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor. The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch, 1080×2408-pixel screen. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreens are the best-performing displays. It features 4GB RAM. Chipset and RAM make the gadget quick. 64GB of internal storage is enough for a smartphone. Realme's C35 triple-camera smartphone. 50-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 0.3-megapixel camera. Great selfies with an 8-megapixel camera. The C35's fingerprint sensor protects data. The C35's 5,000 mAh battery can last 1-2 days. This C35 fast-charges.

6: Infinix Zero X Pro

Mid-range Infinix Zero X Pro. Infinix's Zero X Pro has a 2.05GHz Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G95 chipset. Mali-G76 MC4 powers this phone. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen. The new Infinix Zero X has a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. Infinix's new Zero X Pro has 8GB of RAM, so your phone will operate fast. With 128/256GB of built-in storage, your data is unlimited. Phone's back has triple cameras. Primary sensor is 108, 8, and 8 megapixels. Infinix Zero X Pro's 16-megapixel selfie camera takes beautiful photos. Side-mounted fingerprint reader protects smartphone.

7: Apple iphone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 is "the most anticipated Apple Smartphone ever" because of its enhanced camera, long-lasting battery, and loud speakers. Apple says the 7 has a splash-resistant, crisp display. Jet black unibody finish and revamped home button are also revolutionary. Jet black gloss and matte are iPhone 7 colours. iPhone 7 comes in rose gold, gold, and silver. You can move swiftly with a solid-state home button. Apple Pay rocks and iphone 7 allows you customise home button settings.

8: Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s is a mid-range phone. The nphone have a Helio G80 processor. This smartphone has 2.0GHz Octa-Core and Mali-G52 GPU. Vivo's Y33s boasts a 6.5-inch, 1080×2400-pixel screen. Touchscreen LCD IPS. The new Vivo Y33s will have 8 gigabytes of RAM, therefore it will operate swiftly. 128GB of storage means your data is unlimited on the Vivo sharp Y33s. Triple camera phone. 50 megapixels. 16-megapixel Vivo Y33s selfie camera. The Y33s smartphone incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect data.

9: Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite has a triple camera like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018. Huawei's P30 Lite camera will improve, maintaining the brand's reputation. Huawei P30 Lite boasts a 6.15-inch display with a U-shaped notch that contains an AI-powered selfie camera. Octa core CPU with Hi-Silicon chip, and P30 Lite's chipset is Kirin 710, which is new and well-respected. Huawei P30 Lite has 4 GB of RAM, and another model is coming. Huawei P30 Lite offers 128 GB of internal storage. SD card slot is included.

10: Honor 8X

Honor 8X shines brighter than Samsung's Galaxy. Honor's 8X will help them go mainstream after divorcing from Huawei in Pakistan. Good phones exist. There are several phones like Honor 8X, but none can compare. Honor 8X's display is one of those fame-creating items because it's 6.5 inches, which is suitable for moving out of the smartphone range and making a phablet dubbed 8X. 2340 x 1080 resolution amazes. 8X display lets you watch films clearly. It appears to be a Qualcomm chip. 8X's Snapdragon 660 chipset makes him invincible. First 8X phone with 3750mAh battery.

The following details of each mobile phone, which are clearly described above, will assist you in purchasing the best mobile phone for 2022. These mobile phone characteristics are ideal for 2022.