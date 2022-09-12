Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features

With the screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device will support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

With a 4G chipset that will be available for a reasonable price.

Asian consumers saw the A17 from Chinese behemoth Oppo. The gadget is a new low-cost smartphone with a 4G chipset that will be available for a reasonable price. The OPPO A17 is one of the low-cost smartphones that the firm is currently developing. It might be available very soon. Unknown exact release information. Before going live, the phone went to the FCC website. The Oppo A17’s FCC listing offers some important information. Let’s examine the device’s features, characteristics, and other information. It’s a brand-new, inexpensive smartphone that was discovered on the FCC website. The Oppo A17 is anticipated to go on sale in a number of markets soon.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A17 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.54 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, ( supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

