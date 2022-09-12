Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • With the screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • The device will support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.
  •  With a 4G chipset that will be available for a reasonable price.
Advertisement

Asian consumers saw the A17 from Chinese behemoth Oppo. The gadget is a new low-cost smartphone with a 4G chipset that will be available for a reasonable price. The OPPO A17 is one of the low-cost smartphones that the firm is currently developing. It might be available very soon. Unknown exact release information. Before going live, the phone went to the FCC website. The Oppo A17’s FCC listing offers some important information. Let’s examine the device’s features, characteristics, and other information. It’s a brand-new, inexpensive smartphone that was discovered on the FCC website. The Oppo A17 is anticipated to go on sale in a number of markets soon.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A17 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.54 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features
Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features

The X20 will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan and features
Huawei Mate 10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Huawei Mate 10 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story