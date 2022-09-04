Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 3 is a smartphone with an impressive 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Powered by the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset.

Will accept a microSD card via the built-in dedicated slot to boost storage by up to 256 gigabytes.

Advertisement

The company has unveiled another smartphone in the Oppo Reno 3 series. The Oppo Reno 3 is powered by the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset.

Oppo’s Reno 3 is a smartphone with an impressive 8 gigabytes of RAM. The Oppo Reno 3 will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage.

The Oppo Reno 3 will also accept a microSD card via the built-in dedicated slot to boost storage by up to 256 gigabytes.

The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 3 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Color OS 7 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight 170 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sky White, Midnight Black, Aurora Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779 Helio P90 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MP9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75Âµm, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS, OIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.65″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 20 min (advertised)

Also Read Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specs The Oppo F19 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android...