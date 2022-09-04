Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
The company has unveiled another smartphone in the Oppo Reno 3 series. The Oppo Reno 3 is powered by the Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset.

Oppo’s Reno 3 is a smartphone with an impressive 8 gigabytes of RAM. The Oppo Reno 3 will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage.

The Oppo Reno 3 will also accept a microSD card via the built-in dedicated slot to boost storage by up to 256 gigabytes.

The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Oppo Reno 3 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColor OS 7
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm
Weight170 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSky White, Midnight Black, Aurora Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779 Helio P90 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MP9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75Âµm, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS, OIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.65″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 20 min (advertised)

