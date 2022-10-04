Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Realme C30s price In Pakistan & features
Vivo unveiled Y30 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.
This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM.
The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. The Vivo 5G has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data. The phone’s rear has twin cameras.
The Vivo Y30 5G’s main sensor is 50 and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the device’s data.
The Vivo Y30 5G’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging. Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face competition when Y30 5Gs release.
The Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|LTE
|5G Bands
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|128GB/6GB RAM
|Primary
|13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Others
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Unspecified
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
