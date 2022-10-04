Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable in Pakistan.

Vivo unveiled Y30 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.

This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. The Vivo 5G has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data. The phone’s rear has twin cameras.

The Vivo Y30 5G’s main sensor is 50 and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the device’s data.

The Vivo Y30 5G’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging. Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face competition when Y30 5Gs release.

Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y30 5G specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE 5G Bands SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

BODY Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 12 Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 128GB/6GB RAM CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Others [email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Unspecified Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable