  • Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD
  • The phone price in Pakistan is reasonable in Pakistan.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging.
Vivo unveiled Y30 5G with reasonable price in Pakistan. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.

This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. The Vivo 5G has 128GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data. The phone’s rear has twin cameras.

The Vivo Y30 5G’s main sensor is 50 and 2 megapixels. 8-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone contains a rear-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the device’s data.

The Vivo Y30 5G’s non-removable Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging. Samsung and other tech heavyweights will face competition when Y30 5Gs release.

Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y30 5G specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
5G BandsSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
BuildGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD
Size6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC
Internal128GB/6GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFCUnspecified
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

