Apple iPhone 8 plus price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Apple iPhone 8 plus price in Pakistan and features.
Apple iPhone 8 plus is currently available in the market, The phone has 5.5-inch screen, two 12-megapixel back cameras, and 7-megapixel front camera.
It boasts hexa-core processor and comes preinstalled with iOS 11, which may be upgraded to iOS 11.2.5.

This smartphone includes 64/256GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM.
The phone is powered by a 2691 mAh battery.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 36,999 – 46,999/-

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications:

BuildOSiOS 11
Dimensions158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
Weight202 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~401 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, quad-LED + dual tone) flash
Features(28mm, f/1.8, OIS & 56mm, f/2.8), phase detection, 2x optical zoom, 1/3″ sensor size @ 28mm, 1/3.6″ sensor size @ 56mm, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB3.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud serviceGoogle Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable)
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Wireless charging

Also Read

Apple iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan and specs

Apple iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan and specifications. The Apple A15...

 

