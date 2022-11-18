Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple TV+ and Apple Music start three-month trials
Apple TV+ and Apple Music start three-month trials

Apple TV+ and Apple Music start three-month trials

Articles
Advertisement
Apple TV+ and Apple Music start three-month trials

Apple TV+ and Apple Music start three-month trials

Advertisement
  • The new three-month trial period for Apple TV+ and Apple Music begins today.
  • If you sign up before March 31, 2023, you’ll get three months of service at no cost.
  • Next year, Apple will introduce apps for Windows PCs that are specific to Apple Music and Apple TV.
Advertisement

Microsoft offers free Apple entertainment to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers. The new three-month trial period for Apple TV+ and Apple Music begins today. If you start your free trials today, you’ll be able to utilise both services throughout the whole holiday season.

Apple TV+ is now accessible to Ultimate subscribers and features a library of content including Oscar and Emmy-winning television programmes, groundbreaking documentaries, kid-friendly shows, and other family-friendly entertainment options.

More than 100 million songs, expertly crafted playlists, and more are available to Ultimate subscribers on Apple Music without ads and on any device.

If you sign up before March 31, 2023, you’ll get three months of service at no cost. The only countries that can’t take advantage of this offer are Turkey (for Apple TV+) and Russia (for both services). Keep in mind that after the holidays, Microsoft has mentioned the possibility of increasing the price of Game Pass.

Next year, Apple will introduce apps for Windows PCs that are specific to Apple Music and Apple TV. Xboxes can now play Apple Music and even connect to an Apple TV.

Also Read

The sluggish economy hurts Google and Microsoft
The sluggish economy hurts Google and Microsoft

Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, reported that in the three months...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story