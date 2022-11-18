Apple TV+ and Apple Music start three-month trials

The new three-month trial period for Apple TV+ and Apple Music begins today.

Microsoft offers free Apple entertainment to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers. The new three-month trial period for Apple TV+ and Apple Music begins today. If you start your free trials today, you’ll be able to utilise both services throughout the whole holiday season.

Apple TV+ is now accessible to Ultimate subscribers and features a library of content including Oscar and Emmy-winning television programmes, groundbreaking documentaries, kid-friendly shows, and other family-friendly entertainment options.

More than 100 million songs, expertly crafted playlists, and more are available to Ultimate subscribers on Apple Music without ads and on any device.

If you sign up before March 31, 2023, you’ll get three months of service at no cost. The only countries that can’t take advantage of this offer are Turkey (for Apple TV+) and Russia (for both services). Keep in mind that after the holidays, Microsoft has mentioned the possibility of increasing the price of Game Pass.

Next year, Apple will introduce apps for Windows PCs that are specific to Apple Music and Apple TV. Xboxes can now play Apple Music and even connect to an Apple TV.

