OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan & special features

Main camera is 64, 8, 2, 2 megapixels. 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos.

OnePlus released 9E with fair price in Pakistan. Max Jambor stated that the OnePlus 9 series will also feature the 9E. The phone’s specs are unknown. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G CPU.

This processor will power the OnePlus 9E. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The OnePlus 9E will sport a 6.5-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. OnePlus crisp 9E has 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.

OnePlus 9E has a quad camera. Main camera is 64, 8, 2, 2 megapixels. 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The 9E has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect data.

The 9E’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. OnePlus’ new 9E phone has 65W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the OnePlus 9E.

OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

OnePlus 9E specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Oxygen OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Green; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619L Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom , Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging