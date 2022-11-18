OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs
OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan and features. Smart technology The OnePlus 9...
OnePlus released 9E with fair price in Pakistan. Max Jambor stated that the OnePlus 9 series will also feature the 9E. The phone’s specs are unknown. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G CPU.
This processor will power the OnePlus 9E. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The OnePlus 9E will sport a 6.5-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. OnePlus crisp 9E has 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.
OnePlus 9E has a quad camera. Main camera is 64, 8, 2, 2 megapixels. 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The 9E has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect data.
The 9E’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. OnePlus’ new 9E phone has 65W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the OnePlus 9E.
The OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Oxygen OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Green; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619L
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
