OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan & special features

  • OnePlus 9E will sport a 6.5-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G CPU will power the OnePlus 9E.
  • Main camera is 64, 8, 2, 2 megapixels. 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos.

OnePlus released 9E with fair price in Pakistan. Max Jambor stated that the OnePlus 9 series will also feature the 9E. The phone’s specs are unknown. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G CPU.

This processor will power the OnePlus 9E. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The OnePlus 9E will sport a 6.5-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. OnePlus crisp 9E has 8GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.

OnePlus 9E has a quad camera. Main camera is 64, 8, 2, 2 megapixels. 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The 9E has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to protect data.

The 9E’s 5000 mAh battery can last for one or two days of active use. OnePlus’ new 9E phone has 65W rapid battery charging. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the OnePlus 9E.

OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9E price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

OnePlus 9E specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygen OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGreen; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619L
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

