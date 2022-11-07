Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan and features.

A new smartphone, the Vivo V23, has been introduced by Vivo. It is a mid-range phone that the community of middle class can purchase.

The Vivo V23 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU, which is well known for being in low-cost gadgets and offering the best performance for both everyday and multimedia users.

The 20:9 capacitive AMOLED touchscreen on the Vivo v23 features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, works at 90 Hz, and supports HDR10+.

Since Full HD screens have sharp colours and good viewing angles, they are easier to see.

The screen size of the Vivo V23 is 6.44 inches. The phone’s 4200 mAh battery was present.

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Vivo V23 Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

