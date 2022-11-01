Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan and Features
Advertisement
  • Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo Y15 is currently available in the market, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced a new device to its Y-series lineup.

The Vivo Y15’s 6.35-inch display measures 720 x 1544 pixels in resolution.

Advertisement

The waterdrop-shaped cutout on the front of the phone houses the camera. The phone runs Android 9 Pie.

The Helio P35 SoC powers the Vivo Y15. There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.

It is simple to perform multiple tasks at once with this potent processor and 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 14,999 – 20,999/-

Vivo y15 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/5GHz
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan with side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan with side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Vivo released the Y15D to the market with fair price in Pakistan....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme c21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme c21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & specs
Google Pixel 4a may not receive Android 14
Google Pixel 4a may not receive Android 14
Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff by year-end
Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff by year-end
Google Pixel phones received Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 update
Google Pixel phones received Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 update
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story