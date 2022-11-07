Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo, a Chinese company, is putting out a new phone in its Y-series.

The new phone, which will be called the Vivo Y21t, will be a low-end model.

The phone has a 6.51-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution.

Soon, Vivo will put the Y21t on the market.

The new phone, which will be called the Vivo Y21t, will be a low-end model.

The powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU will be inside the new phone (6 nm).

This chipset is used in mid-range smartphones, like the Vivo Y21t, which has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it more powerful.

There is an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the device.

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Vivo Y21t specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Pearl White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W