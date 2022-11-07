Advertisement
Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & specifications

  Vivo, a Chinese company, is putting out a new phone in its Y-series.
  The new phone, which will be called the Vivo Y21t, will be a low-end model.
  The phone has a 6.51-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution.
Soon, Vivo will put the Y21t on the market. Vivo, a Chinese company, is putting out a new phone in its Y-series.

The new phone, which will be called the Vivo Y21t, will be a low-end model.

Also: AED to PKR and other exchange rates in Pakistan on September 7, 2022

The powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU will be inside the new phone (6 nm).

This chipset is used in mid-range smartphones, like the Vivo Y21t, which has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it more powerful.

There is an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the device. The phone has a 6.51-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution.

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is  Rs. 44,999.

Vivo Y21t specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Pearl White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

 

