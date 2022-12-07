Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y19 is a top-notch smartphone.
  • The Y19 needs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
  • This Vivo Y19’s pricing and availability are detailed.
Advertisement

The Y19 is a new mid-range smartphone from Vivo. It looks nice and has some new features. The Vivo Y19 is an excellent phone.

Vivo’s Y19 has the same design as the U3, but with a 2.0GHz MediaTek P65 chipset. This handset has a 6.53-inch IPS screen with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. 84.4% screen-to-body ratio, 395 PPI pixel density Like the U3,

It has strong RAM and ROM. Vivo’s new Y19 boasts 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is good enough to store data for a long time. Vivo’s smartphone has a 512GB card slot, and the Y19 keeps all additional data.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery supports rapid and reverse charging. Y19’s triple camera captures beautiful photos. 16 MP main-camera sensor, 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 16 MP selfie shooter.

Its selfie camera takes nighttime and daytime selfies. The Y19 needs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has made many devices for the Pakistani market, but the Y19 by Vivo will give Samsung a run for its money. The phone is grey and black. Information is given about the price and availability of this Vivo Y19.

Advertisement

Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan is  Rs 29,000 PKR

Vivo Y19  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions162.2 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagnetic Black, Spring White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, macro camera, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W, Power bank/Reverse charging

Also Read

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story