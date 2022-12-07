Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications

The Vivo Y19 is a top-notch smartphone.

The Y19 needs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

This Vivo Y19’s pricing and availability are detailed.

Advertisement

The Y19 is a new mid-range smartphone from Vivo. It looks nice and has some new features. The Vivo Y19 is an excellent phone.

Vivo’s Y19 has the same design as the U3, but with a 2.0GHz MediaTek P65 chipset. This handset has a 6.53-inch IPS screen with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. 84.4% screen-to-body ratio, 395 PPI pixel density Like the U3,

It has strong RAM and ROM. Vivo’s new Y19 boasts 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is good enough to store data for a long time. Vivo’s smartphone has a 512GB card slot, and the Y19 keeps all additional data.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery supports rapid and reverse charging. Y19’s triple camera captures beautiful photos. 16 MP main-camera sensor, 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 16 MP selfie shooter.

Its selfie camera takes nighttime and daytime selfies. The Y19 needs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has made many devices for the Pakistani market, but the Y19 by Vivo will give Samsung a run for its money. The phone is grey and black. Information is given about the price and availability of this Vivo Y19.

Advertisement

Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan is Rs 29,000 PKR

Vivo Y19 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 162.2 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnetic Black, Spring White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, macro camera, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W, Power bank/Reverse charging

Also Read Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan. The...