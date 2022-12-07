Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Vivo Y35 5G price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo will introduce the Y35 5G with fair price in Pakistan. The...
The Y19 is a new mid-range smartphone from Vivo. It looks nice and has some new features. The Vivo Y19 is an excellent phone.
Vivo’s Y19 has the same design as the U3, but with a 2.0GHz MediaTek P65 chipset. This handset has a 6.53-inch IPS screen with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. 84.4% screen-to-body ratio, 395 PPI pixel density Like the U3,
It has strong RAM and ROM. Vivo’s new Y19 boasts 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is good enough to store data for a long time. Vivo’s smartphone has a 512GB card slot, and the Y19 keeps all additional data.
The phone’s 5000 mAh battery supports rapid and reverse charging. Y19’s triple camera captures beautiful photos. 16 MP main-camera sensor, 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 16 MP selfie shooter.
Its selfie camera takes nighttime and daytime selfies. The Y19 needs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Vivo has made many devices for the Pakistani market, but the Y19 by Vivo will give Samsung a run for its money. The phone is grey and black. Information is given about the price and availability of this Vivo Y19.
Vivo Y19 price in Pakistan is Rs 29,000 PKR
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magnetic Black, Spring White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, macro camera, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W, Power bank/Reverse charging
