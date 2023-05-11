Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone features a G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Vivo Drone Camera phone has a 6900 mAh capacity.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7 Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/-

Vivo drone Camera Phone is now available in the market and it has some incredible features. This is the first flying camera smartphone in the world. It boasts a 6.9-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with a 1440 x 3100-pixel resolution. The G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor are both found in the Vivo drone camera phone. The smartphone's battery has a 6900 mAh capacity.