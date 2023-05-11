language: English
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 06:36 PM

Vivo drone Camera Phone is now available in the market and it has some incredible features. This is the first flying camera smartphone in the world. It boasts a 6.9-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with a 1440 x 3100-pixel resolution. The G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor are both found in the Vivo drone camera phone. The smartphone's battery has a 6900 mAh capacity.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/-

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications

Design

Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight 228 GRAM
Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM
2G Network GSM
3G Network HSDPA
4G Network LTE
5G Network 5G

Display

Display Type SUPER AMOLED
Size 6.9”
Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density 410 PPI
Touch Screen YES
Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media

Loudspeaker YES
Handsfree YES

Camera

Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera Features LED
Selfie Camera 64MP
Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software

Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware

Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon  888
GPU G58 MC3
RAM (Memory) 12 GB
Internal Storage 128/256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity

Bluetooth YES v52
Wi-fi YES
USB YES

Battery

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity 6900MAh
Placement LI-PO

