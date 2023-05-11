Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone features a G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
- Vivo Drone Camera phone has a 6900 mAh capacity.
- Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone features a G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
- Vivo Drone Camera phone has a 6900 mAh capacity.
Vivo drone Camera Phone is now available in the market and it has some incredible features. This is the first flying camera smartphone in the world. It boasts a 6.9-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with a 1440 x 3100-pixel resolution. The G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor are both found in the Vivo drone camera phone. The smartphone's battery has a 6900 mAh capacity.
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan
Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/-
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications
Design
| Dimensions
| 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
| Weight
| 228 GRAM
| Protection
| GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
| Dual SIM
| DUAL SIM
| 2G Network
| GSM
| 3G Network
| HSDPA
| 4G Network
| LTE
| 5G Network
| 5G
Display
| Display Type
| SUPER AMOLED
| Size
| 6.9”
| Resolution
| 1440 x 3100 pixels
| Pixel Density
| 410 PPI
| Touch Screen
| YES
| Display Protection
| GORILLA GLASS7
Media
| Loudspeaker
| YES
| Handsfree
| YES
Camera
| Primary
| 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
| Camera Features
| LED
| Selfie Camera
| 64MP
| Selfie Camera Features
| HDR
Software
| Operating System
| ANDROID 12
Hardware
| Chipset
| Qualconm Snapdragon 888
| GPU
| G58 MC3
| RAM (Memory)
| 12 GB
| Internal Storage
| 128/256 GB
| Sensors
| Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
| Bluetooth
| YES v52
| Wi-fi
| YES
| USB
| YES
Battery
| Battery Type
| Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
| Capacity
| 6900MAh
| Placement
| LI-PO
Vivo Drone Camera phone has a 6900 mAh capacity.
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan and features.
The smartphone features a G58 MC3 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.