OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 11 Pro, the first in a new phone series.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

It comes with 12GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128GB or 256GB.

Advertisement

The 11 Pro, the first in a new phone series, will be unveiled by OnePlus.

The smartphone’s screen measures 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

The phone will have 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pro has a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB.

The OnePlus 11 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a triple camera on the back. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OxygenOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno DISPLAY Technology LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration , Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power De Advertisement Also Read Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs The Oppo A16 has a triple-camera system on the back. The phone...