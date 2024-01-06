Infinix Mobile Phone Latest Prices in Pakistan January 2024

Infinix has adjusted the prices of certain mobile phone models in Pakistan, effective January 2024. Specifically, the ZERO 30 5G variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is now priced at Rs. 99,999.

Additionally, the ZERO 30 4G model, offering similar performance with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available at a more affordable price of Rs. 59,999.

If you prefer a more budget-friendly choice, the Note series provides appealing options. The Infinix Note 30 Pro, equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 62,999, while the Infinix Note 30, featuring the same storage capacity, is available at Rs. 44,999.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 40 Pro and Hot 40 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage cost Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. Moreover, the Infinix Hot 40i offers storage options ranging from 4GB/128GB to 8GB/256GB, with the base variant costing Rs. 28,999.

Finally, the budget-focused Infinix Smart 8 that offers 4GB or 3GB RAM configurations with 64GB storage, starts at Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the slightly older Infinix Smart 7 HD with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Infinix Mobile Phone Price List – January 2024 Update

MODEL NAME MEMORY PRICE (PKR) ZERO 30 5G 12GB + 256GB 99,999 ZERO 30 4G 8GB + 256GB 59,999 Note 30 Pro 8GB + 256GB 62,999 Note 30 8GB + 256GB 44,999 Hot 40 Pro 8GB + 256GB 45,999 Hot 40 8GB + 256GB 40,999 Hot 40i 8GB + 256GB 35,999 Hot 40i 8GB + 128GB 31,999 Hot 40i 4GB + 128GB 28,999 Hot 30 8GB + 128GB 37,999 Hot 30 Play 4GB + 64GB 28,999 Smart 8 4GB + 64GB 23,999 Smart 8 3GB + 64GB 22,999 Smart 8 Plus 4GB + 64GB 25,999 Smart 7 HD 2GB + 64GB 21,999

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”