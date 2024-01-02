Poco X6 Series Launch Date Announced

The launch date has been officially confirmed for January 11, 2024.

In the past few days, Poco has been offering glimpses of the highly anticipated Poco X6 series. While the official launch date was initially undisclosed, India’s prominent e-commerce platform, Flipkart, has now revealed that the grand debut of the Poco X6 series is scheduled for January 11.

The upcoming series is expected to include the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, at least initially. Considering Xiaomi‘s approach, additional models are likely to be introduced to the lineup later on.

Flipkart has taken an extra step by establishing a dedicated promotional page for the Poco X6 series on its platform. Although the details are still under wraps, a banner on Flipkart’s homepage not only revealed the highly anticipated launch date but also provided a sneak peek at one of the upcoming Poco X6 phones.

Speculations indicate that the Poco X6 and X6 Pro might bear a notable resemblance to Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi K70E models, respectively. Nevertheless, typical of rebranding scenarios, there are likely to be subtle differences that distinguish the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro from their counterparts.

For the Poco X6, a 64MP primary camera is expected, differing from the Redmi Note 13 Pro’s massive 200MP camera. The ultrawide unit is rumored to be a 13MP version, as opposed to the 8MP counterpart in its Redmi sibling. Regarding the Poco X6 Pro, it is anticipated to have 67W charging capabilities, a minor reduction from the 90W charging capacity highlighted in the Redmi K70E.

Poco has officially stated that at least one of their phones will feature the premium Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. Notably, this chipset is also used in the Redmi K70E, implying that if the rumors hold true, the Poco X6 Pro might indeed be powered by the Dimensity 8300 Ultra.