Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030

Jack Clark acknowledged that expanding the U.S. economy from about $30 trillion to $44 trillion within a few years.

BANGKOK: Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has said advances in artificial intelligence could transform industries and nearly double U.S. economic output to $44 trillion by 2030, according to the company’s internal economic models.

Speaking at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Bangkok on Saturday, Clark acknowledged that expanding the U.S. economy from about $30 trillion to $44 trillion within a few years might sound “very outlandish.”

However, he said continued improvements in AI technology could drive unprecedented breakthroughs in scientific research and create new industries.

“If GDP were to grow this much, then economic doctrine suggests that new industries and inventions would need to have been created to power such a major economic expansion,” Clark said.

He stressed the importance of international cooperation, urging global leaders to work together to establish strong and unprecedented regulatory safeguards as AI capabilities continue to advance.

His remarks come amid growing expectations that AI could accelerate innovation across sectors ranging from healthcare and biotechnology to manufacturing and scientific research.

Last week, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew also highlighted AI’s potential to transform scientific discovery in the coming years.

Speaking at the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference in Singapore on Monday, Chew predicted that AI could help deliver major advances in physics, biotechnology, chemistry and materials science within the next two to three years.

“In the next two to three years, we’re going to have a real scientific breakthrough: physics, biotech, chemistry, material science, because of AI. It’s very, very, very possible,” Chew said.

The projections underscore growing optimism among technology leaders about AI’s potential to reshape scientific research and economic growth, although the scale and timing of such gains remain uncertain.