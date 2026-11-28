FBI still hunting 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatova over cryptocurrency scam

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Ignatova, who is accused of defrauding millions of investors worldwide through the fraudulent OneCoin cryptocurrency scheme.





LONDON: Ruja Ignatova, the woman known as the "Cryptoqueen" who disappeared in 2017 after allegedly orchestrating one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency frauds, remains at large, with the FBI continuing its search for her whereabouts.





The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Ignatova, who is accused of defrauding millions of investors worldwide through the fraudulent OneCoin cryptocurrency scheme.





🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)









According to US investigators, Ignatova was a central figure in the massive financial fraud, which allegedly generated billions of dollars through investments in a digital currency that was marketed as a rival to Bitcoin.





European law enforcement agency Europol had also included her on its list of most-wanted fugitives, although her name was later removed for reasons that have not been publicly explained.





Who Is Ruja Ignatova?

Ignatova, a German citizen of Bulgarian origin, launched OneCoin in 2014 with several associates. The project was promoted as a potential alternative to Bitcoin and presented as a major digital currency of the future.





The company claimed that its membership had exceeded three million people worldwide by the end of 2016.





However, investigations later revealed that OneCoin did not operate on a public, secure and decentralised blockchain similar to Bitcoin.





Although Bulgaria-based OneCoin Ltd claimed to have its own private blockchain, US authorities said the cryptocurrency had no genuine market value and could not be used to purchase goods and services like conventional currencies.





US authorities described the operation as one of the largest Ponzi and pyramid schemes in history.





The scheme relied on a multi-level marketing (MLM) structure, encouraging early investors to recruit new members. Money collected from later investors was allegedly used to make payments to earlier participants, allowing the operation to continue as long as new investments flowed in.





Cryptoqueen Disappeared in 2017

Ignatova suddenly disappeared in October 2017 after allegedly becoming aware that US authorities were investigating OneCoin.





According to the FBI, investigators believe she may have received advance information about inquiries by American and international authorities.





On October 25, 2017, she travelled from Sofia, Bulgaria, to Athens, Greece. She has not been seen publicly since.





In 2019, US authorities charged her with wire fraud, money laundering and securities fraud.





Her disappearance and the massive financial scandal also inspired a popular BBC podcast titled "The Missing Cryptoqueen", which examined the scheme and the international search for her.





Who Else Was Involved in the OneCoin Scandal?

Several of Ignatova's alleged associates were also implicated in the OneCoin fraud, including company co-founder Sebastian Greenwood, who was arrested in Thailand in 2018 and extradited to the United States to face prosecution.





Ignatova's younger brother, Konstantin Ignatov, was arrested in Los Angeles in March 2019. He subsequently pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.





Former corporate lawyer Mark Scott was sentenced in November 2019 for laundering approximately $400 million for the group through a network of shell companies, offshore bank accounts and investment funds.





Another individual linked to the scandal, David Pike, also pleaded guilty to bank fraud and was sentenced to two years of probation in March.





Despite years of international investigations and the prosecution of several associates, Ignatova's whereabouts remain unknown. The fate of billions of dollars invested in OneCoin also remains a major unresolved aspect of one of the world's most notorious cryptocurrency scandals.