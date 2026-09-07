Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Social media accounts represented 53% of the hacked accounts reported in the study.

Old online accounts you haven't touched in years could still be a target for hackers. Cybersecurity researchers warn that inactive accounts may contain personal information, old passwords and other sensitive data, giving cybercriminals a potential way into accounts users have long forgotten.

These old inactive profiles are often called “zombie” accounts because they remain active even though their owners no longer use them. Unlike regularly used accounts, they may have outdated passwords, old recovery emails and security settings that have not been updated for years.

A study by Secure Data Recovery found that 94% of respondents had at least one online account they had not used for more than a year. Pandora was identified as the most commonly abandoned service, followed by Groupon and Shutterfly. Other platforms on the list included Dropbox, Tumblr, Flickr, Duolingo and Vimeo.

The security risk becomes more serious when people continue using the same password across different websites. If hackers break into an old account, they may try the recovered password on other services. This can potentially give them access to additional personal information and accounts.

Another study found that 29% of people reported having an account hacked in the past. Social media accounts represented 53% of the hacked accounts reported in the study. Victims also reported significant financial and personal consequences, including an average loss of $180, and 40% said they experienced identity theft. Once hackers gain access to an abandoned account, they may collect personal information, pretend to be the account owner or use old passwords to target other accounts.

How to protect your old accounts:

The first step is to review accounts that have been inactive for a year or longer. If an account is no longer needed, consider deleting it. If you may need it later, update the password and recovery information. Avoid using the same password on multiple websites. A password manager can help users create and securely store unique passwords for different services.

Turning on two-factor authentication can provide another layer of protection. Users should also review privacy and security settings on accounts they decide to keep. Regularly checking old accounts may take only a few minutes, but it can reduce the chances of forgotten profiles becoming a gateway for hackers.