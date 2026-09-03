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ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages

Reports also indicated disruptions affecting Google’s Gemini, although Google had not officially confirmed an outage.

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

SAN FRANCISCO: Services for several major artificial intelligence models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and xAI’s Grok, were disrupted simultaneously Thursday, according to outage-monitoring website Downdetector.

The simultaneous outages were unusual because disruptions affecting individual AI services are relatively common, but a breakdown involving several leading models at the same time is less typical, according to a U.S. news website.

Reports also indicated disruptions affecting Google’s Gemini, although Google had not officially confirmed an outage.

Anthropic’s Claude status dashboard reported service disruptions involving its Opus 4.8 and Opus 5 models, while the company said other models had returned to their “baseline error rate.”

OpenAI’s status dashboard showed that ChatGPT and Codex were experiencing elevated error rates. xAI also reported technical problems affecting Grok and said it was working to resolve the issue.

Microsoft Azure, a cloud services platform used by the three AI companies, was also experiencing an outage. The disruption has raised the possibility that an issue affecting Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure could be linked to the simultaneous problems reported across the AI services.

The cause of the widespread disruptions had not been officially confirmed.

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