Google Messages may soon add traffic updates

The traffic feature could also make everyday plans easier to manage.

When a friend says they are just 10 minutes away, but traffic tells a different story, Google Messages may soon help you see what is really happening.





Google is reportedly testing new map features that could let Android users check live traffic, and switch map styles directly in their chats, making location sharing smarter and more practical.





According to Android Authority, a beta version of Google Messages, includes a new map layer icon in the top-right corner of the location preview. Tapping the icon opens a menu with three options: Default, Satellite and Terrain, giving users more ways to view a shared location without opening Google Maps.





The update also introduces a separate “Map details” toggle that displays real-time traffic conditions on the map. This feature could help users understand whether a friend is stuck in congestion, or simply running late.





Currently, Google Messages displays shared locations on a standard map, offering limited viewing options. The proposed changes could make it easier to find specific places, especially when street maps do not clearly show parking lots, stadium entrances or building access points. Satellite imagery could provide a clearer view of the surrounding area, while terrain mode could offer additional geographical details.





The traffic feature could also make everyday plans easier to manage by helping users understand road conditions before deciding whether to wait or change their plans.





The development may be connected to Google’s Find Hub service, which already offers similar map controls. Previous reports have suggested that Messages’ live location-sharing feature uses shared technology, potentially explaining the similarities between the two interfaces.





Google has not officially announced when these features will become available to all users. For now, they remain part of a beta program, and their final release could bring further changes.





If introduced widely, the update could turn Google Messages’ basic location preview into a more useful navigation tool, helping users stay informed without leaving their conversations.