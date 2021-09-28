Unseen videos of Hareem Shah with Sundal Khattak goes viral
TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire with her new videos. The controversial girl has shared her travel diaries enthusiastically with her friend Sundal Khattak on social media.
Took to Instagram, Hareem shared her adoration for best friend Sundal Khattak to another level altogether as she shared videos of their bonding time in a park.
Take a look:
In another video, Hareem can be seen having fun in the car with Sundal.
Hareem also shares multiple videos from the salon while having hair treatments with Sundal Khattak.
Earlier Hareem shared a series of videos with a man, who is considered to be her husband.
