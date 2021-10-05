Hareem Shah dancing in a hotel room with Sundal Khattak, watch video
TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire with her new dancing video. The controversial girl has shared a dancing video from a hotel room and she can be seen enthusiastically dancing with her friend Sundal Khattak in the video.
Have a look:
Miss Shah is becoming headlines these days due to her viral videos on social media. She is also known for her controversies with different political personalities.
View this post on Instagram
Hareem and Sundal are enjoying their holidays in Istanbul, Tukey.
