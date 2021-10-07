Mehar Bano’s rocking dance moves set the internet on fire, watch video
Mehar Bano, the bold and blunt actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry has once again set the internet on fire with her rocking dance moves.
The Churails actress posted a dance video with her dance partners on her Instagram and her fans can’t get over her perfect dance moves.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the video, Bano wrote, “One of my favorite songs by Raghav 💫 who misses him?”
Her comment section is flooded with loved-up comments as he dance video is well praised by her fans and followers.
One user wrote, “Awesome job girl plus one take, you guys killed it,” While another calls her,” Super Duper queen,”
Bano can be seen dancing with her heart out in the video.
