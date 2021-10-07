Mehar Bano’s rocking dance moves set the internet on fire, watch video

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 11:20 pm

Mehar Bano, the bold and blunt actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry has once again set the internet on fire with her rocking dance moves.

The Churails actress posted a dance video with her dance partners on her Instagram and her fans can’t get over her perfect dance moves.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Sharing the video, Bano wrote, “One of my favorite songs by Raghav 💫 who misses him?”

Her comment section is flooded with loved-up comments as he dance video is well praised by her fans and followers.

One user wrote, “Awesome job girl plus one take, you guys killed it,” While another calls her,” Super Duper queen,”

Bano can be seen dancing with her heart out in the video.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Why this famous French dish is eaten with a towel over your head

What the men were eating beneath their napkins was a rare, French...
3 hours ago
Minal Khan's honeymoon outfit triggers meme fest among fans

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are currently enjoying their honeymoon...
3 hours ago
Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighted; Eid Milad-un-Nabi to fall on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad un Nabi will be observed on October 19 since...
11 hours ago
Bride gets married at a hospital for her grandmother

While most couples plan extravagant weddings to make their big day memorable,...
12 hours ago
Startled horse runs away with the groom as the crackers burst

Most north Indian weddings are incomplete without baaratis dancing their hearts out...
1 day ago
Have you ever seen gold ornament like insects?

Golden tortoise beetles are often found in morning glory, where they look...