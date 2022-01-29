Man lives a happy life with eight wives is well-liked

While most polygamous men find it difficult to live in harmony with even two wives in the same house, a guy in Thailand has startled many netizens when his storey of living with eight young women under the same roof went popular on social media.

The man, named as Ong Dam Sorot by Oddity Central, is a tattoo artist by trade. He rose to prominence after appearing on a TV show and telling his experience. According to the article, the interview video has been viewed more than three million times on YouTube alone.

During the interview, he stated that his wives got along well with one another and that they all have a “harmonious family relationship together.”

How he met his wives?

It’s also worth noting how he met his young spouses. Sorot mentioned during the interview that he met his first wife, Nong Sprite, at a friend’s wedding. He liked her and asked if she wanted to marry him, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Similarly, it was love at first sight when he encountered his second wife Nong L at a market. Surprisingly, despite knowing about Sorot’s prior wife, the woman accepted to marry him.

During the interview, he stated that he met his third wife in a hospital, and that he met his fourth, fifth, and sixth wives via the social media sites Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, respectively.

Sorot, who couldn’t get enough of all the attention he was getting from his six young wives, met another woman named Nong Film while visiting a temple with his mother. He couldn’t say no when he asked Film for her hand in marriage.

The “fortunate” man met his eighth and final wife, Nong Mai, while on holiday in Pattaya, according to the publication. Surprisingly, four of his wives attended him on the vacation when he fell in love for the second time.

‘A very caring man’

His charming yet compassionate personality appears to be the key to his successful marriage.

Speaking to the television station, all of his wives agreed that he is a “very kind and thoughtful man.”

All of his wives concurred, “He is certainly the most loving and considerate man we have ever seen.”

“He treats us so nicely, we have nothing to complain about,” they remarked, according to the storey.

Children

Sorot already has a son with his first wife, and two of them are expecting a child shortly, according to the article.

During the interview, he stated that his wives sleep in four different bedrooms and “wait their time to sleep with their spouse.”

“It appears that no one has a problem with the arrangement,” according to the publication.

‘Madly in love’

When asked why they opted to marry a married man, all of the ladies said that they fell “madly in love with him,” according to the research.

He denied rumours that the women married him for money, saying:

“Every member of my family has a role to play, and my women make a living by doing chores or selling a variety of things ranging from food to cosmetics and handmade accessories.”