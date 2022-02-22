A mysterious ‘bulging triangular UFO’ was filmed over the city for two hours

A “bulging triangle UFO” was spotted lurking over a major metropolis for two hours, leaving alien seekers startled.

An extraterrestrial enthusiast noticed the weird object prowling the skies of Islamabad, Pakistan, in broad daylight.

Arslan Warraich, who was taken aback by the triangular shape floating above the capital city, said he spent two hours watching it.

The bizarre item drifting over the city’s posh DHA 1 sector captivated the 33-year-old, and the video has sky-watchers’ tongues spinning.

He recorded the UFO from several angles for about 12 minutes, taking advantage of the free airspace to get the finest look.

The businessman, who used to live in Birmingham, subsequently posted the incredible sighting on the internet for other alien enthusiasts to enjoy.

“I still don’t know what it was,” Arslan explained.

“I videotaped it for almost 12 minutes at various points, took dozens of photos, and studied it for nearly two hours.”

“At first glance, it appeared to be a dark round rock, but as I zoomed in, I saw it was about the shape of a triangle with a clear bulge on top towards the back.”

“It was completely black with no sharp edges.” It wasn’t reflecting a lot of light, and no light was coming from it.”

The mysterious item is seen hanging stationary over the hustle and activity of the capital city below in the remarkable clip.

A fly and numerous birds then flew into the frame, emphasising the distinction between the creatures and the distant UFO.

“I don’t know what it was, but I know what it wasn’t — it wasn’t a bird,” Arslan continued.

“While I was filming this stuff, I really got birds in the tape.” I’ve flown drones before, so I knew it wasn’t a commercial model.

“It also makes no sense for our military to be flying covert drones over a wealthy suburb of Islamabad where the majority of army and government officers live.”

“Rare sighting”

After posting the riveting video online, he ignited a frenzy among fellow UFO enthusiasts, who praised the clarity of the experience.

“The recording is incredibly excellent quality,” one fan said.

“Not only for the technical achievement of such prolonged physical effort to follow it for so long, but also for the lengthy verbal commentary and explanation of the event.”

“Are you aware of how uncommon a document like this is?”

“This is how you capture a UFO!” said another viewer.

A third conspiracy theorist claimed the oddly shaped item was a perfect match for a sighting they’d had in New York.

“It was just like this, no blinking lights, nothing, simply hovering in the sky for approximately four minutes and then it went up till it was entirely gone,” they wrote.

Arslan stayed to admire the strange figure spinning in the skies, which were too black to discern.

He dismissed critics’ arguments, stating that no matter what he observed, humans are not alone in the universe.

“With the amount of stars and planets in the known cosmos, it is statistically inconceivable that humans are the only intelligent beings in this world,” the 33-year-old continued.

“There must be civilizations that are millions or billions of years older than ourselves, and then there must be civilizations that are just getting started.”

“Have they been to Earth? I believe we must examine the data and follow it wherever it leads. There is certainly a chance.”

It comes after extraterrestrial seekers claimed NASA accidently photographed a flying saucer rushing above the Earth on an Apollo 9 mission shot.

They claimed the image of the little black triangle lurking among the clouds was a forgery.