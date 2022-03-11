Crufts 2022 results LIVE: Day 2 of the world’s biggest dog show today

The world’s largest dog show, CRUFTS, has returned with a four-day celebration of paw-some fun as dog fans indulge in all things canine.

Crufts has been held annually since 1891 and has quickly become a highlight for dog lovers.

Crufts was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but many fans of the event are expecting the biggest show yet in 2022.

The four-day celebration of all things canine includes the Best in Show competition, which was won last year by wirehair daschund Maisie, on Sunday night as usual.

Crufts is broadcast live on Channel 4 and More4, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. on C4 this afternoon.

TODAY, 16:15 When is Crufts 2022 on every day? Day 3 – March 12 Channel 4 – 3pm – 6pm Channel 4 – 7pm – 9pm Day 4 – March 13 Channel 4 – 3pm – 5.30pm Channel 4 – 7pm – 9pm You can also watch all hour days on the Crufts YouTube channel via the livestream.

Choosing the right dog for you and your lifestyle

Now that Crufts is back on, you may be considering getting a dog, or another one. The Kennel Club has suggested some breed and lifestyle pairings that work well together.

While each breed has unique qualities, any dog owner should be aware of some essential key commitments they are making when getting a dog:

You have the time for at least a 30 minute walk every day

You consider whether your work pattern or office is dog-friendly

You think about what breed will suit your lifestyle – considering temperament, health, size, and exercise needs

You ensure you can make the commitment to training your dog. The Kennel Club runs the largest dog training programme in the UK, the Good Citizen Dog Scheme, which is a good place to start

The Kennel Club has summarised a few breeds and lifestyle pairings that work well together: