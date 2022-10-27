How was your math grade? Solve these math riddles!

Here are some math riddles you can try.

Check to see if you are still “smart people” or not!

Math has always been a hard subject, and people who did well in math were once thought to be very smart.

You were one of them, right? If that’s the case, we’re glad you’re here.

Math Riddle 1: Between midnight one day and midnight the next, how many times does the long hand of the clock pass the shorthand? Since both hands are together when the clock strikes midnight, this is not a pass.

Math Riddle 2: How can the equation 5+5+5=550 be true if you only draw one straight line? Can you figure it out?



Math Riddle 3: If you multiply all of the numbers on a phone’s keypad, what number do you get?



Math Riddle 4: You go to the doctor because you’re sick. He gives you three pills and tells you to take one every half an hour. How long do you take the pills?

Math Riddle 5: Where can you add 2 to 11 and get 1?

How’s it going, guys? Are you ready to answer? Read about them below.

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Between midnight one day and midnight the next, how many times does the long hand of the clock pass the shorthand? Since both hands are together when the clock strikes midnight, this is not a pass.

Answer 1:

21

Math Riddle 2:

How can you make the equation 5+5+5=550 work with only one straight line? Can you figure it out?

Answer 2:

Put a line through the plus sign to make it a 4.

Math Riddle 3:

What number do you get when you multiply all the numbers on a phone’s number pad?

Answer 3:

Zero, because adding any number to 0 always adds up to 0.

Math Riddle 4:

You go to the doctor because you’re sick, and he gives you three pills and tells you to take one every half an hour. How long do you take the pills?

Answer 4:

An hour, because it doesn’t take 30 minutes to take the first pill.

Math Riddle 5:

Where can you add two to eleven to get one?

Answer 5:

On a clock.

Do you still think of yourself as smart? Well, don’t worry, we won’t tell you anything!

