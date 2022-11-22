Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can see the lipstick in 15 seconds

The image shows Lipstick hiding in the Dining Area.

In this illusion, a Dining Area hides Lipstick.

An optical illusion is a shape-shifting image of an object, painting, or person that challenges the brain’s perception. You’ve seen physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Psychoanalysis uses optical illusions to examine how people perceive things. Normal brains can perceive items or images differently from different angles. The image shows Lipstick hiding in the Dining Area.

15 seconds to find the hidden Lipstick?

We’ll help you uncover the hidden Lipstick. You may see a table and chair in the image’s dining area. Near the dining table are a basin and a slab with food. Wall shelves hold kitchenware, crockery, glasses, fruits, and books. This Dining Room optical illusion tests your eyesight.

For your convenience, we’ve highlighted the hidden Lipstick in Dining Area:

The Lipstick is in the bowl and near the box. Thousands of grownups are stumped by the image’s Lipstick.

