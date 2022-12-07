Personality Test: Color reveals these characteristics about you

Today, we’re back with another colour-based personality test.

In this Color Personality Test, you’ll learn about your and your friends’ personalities based on their favourite colours.

These personality qualities for each colour are based on psychologists’ research of behavioural styles and personality types.

Which colour best describes you?

Red Color Personality

Red shows that you crave power and authority. You’re stubborn. You may have additionally improved your manipulation skills. You find it difficult to give up authority and freedom, especially to professors, bosses, parents, etc. You may have been frustrated at school as a child since you had little say and had to follow routines.

In relationships, you both like to improve. You love deeply. You’re aggressive, determined, extroverted, persistent, and unafraid to take initiative or speak up.

You enjoy working hard. Action-oriented. Doer. You’re quick-witted and efficient. Workaholic describes you. If something doesn’t interest you, it’s hard to do it. You’re assertive, driven, and goal-oriented. You like to have control and input. You choose leadership or autonomy.

Career Choices: Business, sales, journalism, law, judge, project manager, executive.

Blue Color Personality

If blue is your favourite hue, it means you seek purpose in life. You must care for, encourage, and help others. You want to be genuine and original. Relationships are important to you. You’re amorous and nurturing. You nurture people, plants, and animals. You were sensitive to rejection as a child. Your inventive mind must have struggled with boring classroom routines. You worked better in an encouraging setting. You may discover yourself as an adult.

You crave passionate, harmonious relationships. You appreciate giving flowers, music, candlelight dinners, warmth, empathy, and quality time. You like relationships that promote expression and acceptance. Emotions influence your decisions. You want to be recognised.

You’re methodical, analytical, and detail-oriented at work. You motivate and communicate ideas well. You also help people improve their careers or life by offering guidance. Your genuineness and compassion are appreciated. You can resolve interpersonal difficulties. You enjoy developing others’ potential.

Career Choices: Communication, arts, education, counselling, HRD, nurse teacher, social worker, healthcare, finance, law, engineering, accounting.

Green Color Personality

If Green is your favourite hue, then you are a visionary, non-conformist, and problem-solver. You value smarts, fairness, and justice. You want to comprehend things, procedures, and decisions. Your standards are your own. You excelled at mentally engaging things in infancy. You’d rather pursue your interests than blindly follow the routine. As a non-natural follower, you may question authority.

You lead with your head in relationships. You’ll repeat your feelings. Feeling emotionally overpowered makes you nervous. You prefer emotional connections, but when you’re not in the mood, you focus on work or other hobbies.

You’re smart at work. You love to learn. You work with integrity. You enjoy being praised. You’re stubborn. You won’t give up easily when facing employment problems. You’re not risky. You swiftly notice research and process information to produce fresh ideas. You’re organised and delegated. You understand people.

Career Choices: Research, copywriter, ecology, environment, physician, veterinarian, forensics, accountant, banking, therapist, product/account manager.

Yellow Color Personality

Choosing Yellow as your favourite hue suggests that you are optimistic, fun-loving, joyful, and creative. You enjoy the conversation. You’re a party starter. You hate loneliness. You’re naturally expressive. Happiness motivates you. You prefer a small, pleasant group to a larger one with shallow relationships. Your high-energy gullibility helps you hide your emotions. You can be haughty, snobbish, and arrogant in unpleasant situations.

You adore being present in relationships. You savour each moment. You like companions who respect your independence and social life. You’re charismatic, lively, and passionate. You adore new people and crazy adventures. You may seem carefree, yet you desire your partner’s company and attention. You’ll succeed with grounded teammates.

You’re good at creative, collaborative jobs. You enjoy working spontaneously. You enjoy brainstorming. You’re good with data and facts. You’re a good investor. You may haste sometimes. You’re self-reliant. You’re good at research and networking.

Career Choices: Marketing, branding, design, advertising, lawyer, financial planner, CEO, accountant, reporter, logistician, auditor, actor, performer, hospitality, food service, designer, healthcare.

Black Color Personality

If Black is your favourite hue, then you are a strong-willed, resolute, confident, independent risk-taker. At work and in relationships, you can be serious, intimidating, and authoritative. You emanate mystery, elegance, intensity, dignity, refinement, and politeness. Your appearance implies you’re in control, yet you may be insecure within. You’re bold without expecting applause. Despite loving care. Your status and lifestyle are envied.

Relationships are distant. You’re emotionally guarded. You keep your secrets and life private behind towering walls. You’re shy. You don’t provide personal details. You’re distant. You’re mysterious. You’re cautious. However, you are a trustworthy person yourself. You savour raw emotions. It could also be your fear of rejection that holds you from expressing yourself. Sometimes you’re rebellious. You hide your vulnerabilities quite well.

You make anything successful at work. You’re always innovating. Everything should be almost flawless. You’re methodical and clear. You’re respectful. You’ll go it alone. You have a hard time asking for help from others. You can rebel against authorities.

Career Choices: Engineering, Architecture, Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Economist, Corporate, Actor/Actress, Entrepreneur, Attorney, Leader.

White Color Personality

If your Favorite colour is White, then your colour personality reveals that you are a peacekeeper, patient, empathetic, calm, organised, and meticulous kind of individual. You avoid confrontations. You are a mindful person who stands for chastity, purity, and innocence. You strive for simplicity, neatness, and peacefulness. You are sought after for your calming presence and peaceful nature. You deal with most situations diplomatically. You are an agreeable person who aims to bring balance in any chaotic situation.

In relationships, you are generous, kind, and a good listener. You make sure that the other person has a good time. You are fuelled by other people’s desires. You expect kindness and respect in return. You are motivated by peaceful settings. You’ll lie blatantly to avoid conflict. You prioritise feeling nice over doing well. You need individuality acceptance. You may seem peaceful and kind, but you have a deep, underlying tenacity. You hate being commanded. You shouldn’t be called names.

You’re an independent worker who won’t be controlled. You’re stubborn. This gives you greater autonomy and reduces conflict. Since you have an agreeable side, you end up resenting it. You hate being pressured. You’re organised and farsighted.

Career Choices: Banker, consultant, analyst, airport staff, security, scientist, engineer, lawyer.

Bonus: If you like pink, purple, orange, or gold, check your personality.

Pink Color Personality

Pink is a cheerful, fun, easy-going, smart, childlike, sociable butterfly hue. Want unconditional love? You put others’ needs before your own. Charming. You value family and friends. Romantic!

Career Choices: Therapy, beauty, flight attendant, magazine editor, retail buyer, stylist, landscape designer, interior designer

Purple Color Personality

Purple is a loving, imaginative, dreaming, visionary, intuitive, and creative colour. You’re mysterious and emotive. You radiate charisma. You’re spiritually-minded. You prefer royal treatment. You value independence. You’re quick-witted and don’t like to obey directions.

Career Choices: Writer, Graphic Designer, Musician, Therapist, Counselor, Dancer, Artist, Actor, Humanitarian, Healthcare, Spiritual leader

Orange Color Personality

Orange lovers are impulsive, cheerful, out-of-the-box thinkers, humorous, daring, enthusiastic, energetic, spiritual, and flamboyant. You’re goal-oriented but less intense than red lovers. You adore mingling, exploring, etc. You hate being confined. You like camping, trekking, skydiving, etc. You overcome issues effortlessly. You always find the positive.

Career Choices: Marketing expert, journalist, planner, sculptor, mechanic, advertiser, public speaker, athlete

Gold Color Personality

If Gold is your favourite colour, your colour personality shows you’re a winner. You live or strive to live a life of prosperity, success, and victory. You like a luxury. You’re elegant, knowledgeable, and sophisticated. Spirituality and soul knowledge inspire you. You’re kind and generous in relationships. You enjoy sharing your knowledge and fortune. You’re responsible, trustworthy, traditional, and rule-following. You want peace.

Career Choices: Lawyer, Financial Planner, Auditor, Accountant, Legal Reporter, CEO, Finance, Public Service, Business Administration, Computer Programming, Law.

