When a woman saw a monitor lizard in a restaurant, she burst out in tears. A clip from a Thai restaurant has gone viral.

In the video, an unnamed woman leaps from her chair and screams after spotting a reptile on the floor. Another individual, possibly a restaurant staff, attempted to capture the monitor lizard while the woman continued to scream.

In the 56-second footage, passersby appear to be amused by the entire affair. As they glanced in, they were caught on camera.

Read more: ‘Spider-Man’ lizard goes viral on Twitter

The man pinned it down and pulled it away. The camera zoomed in after the incident to reveal her eyes welling up with tears. The video was uploaded on YouTube by ViralHog, and it has received thousands of views and comments.

A user commented on the video, “All that unnecessary screaming was ridiculous.” Another stated, “That lizard was probably more scared of her.” There are netizens who agreed with the woman as a viewer wrote, “I’m with her, those things are horrifying.”