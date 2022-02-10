Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Spotted: Monitor lizard at restaurant, woman climbs the chair and bursts into tears

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Monitor lizard

When a woman saw a monitor lizard in a restaurant, she burst out in tears. A clip from a Thai restaurant has gone viral.

In the video, an unnamed woman leaps from her chair and screams after spotting a reptile on the floor. Another individual, possibly a restaurant staff, attempted to capture the monitor lizard while the woman continued to scream.

In the 56-second footage, passersby appear to be amused by the entire affair. As they glanced in, they were caught on camera.

Read more: ‘Spider-Man’ lizard goes viral on Twitter

The man pinned it down and pulled it away. The camera zoomed in after the incident to reveal her eyes welling up with tears. The video was uploaded on YouTube by ViralHog, and it has received thousands of views and comments.

A user commented on the video, “All that unnecessary screaming was ridiculous.” Another stated, “That lizard was probably more scared of her.”  There are netizens who agreed with the woman as a viewer wrote, “I’m with her, those things are horrifying.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain enjoys a day out with his third wife Dania Shah

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the...
2 hours ago
Ranu Mondal dance to Allu Arjun's Srivalli song goes terribly failed

Ranu Mondal, an internet celebrity, joins the actors and influencers who have...
2 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romantic Video With Third Wife Dania Shah Goes Viral

Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride Syeda Dania Shah has brought...
2 hours ago
Rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling by state bus in Telangana

A rooster was charged Rs 30 for 'travelling' in a state-owned Telangana...
3 hours ago
No one cares about your Wordle score, as per writer Fatima Bhutto

The Wordle game has nearly become popular, particularly with those who play crossword...
4 hours ago
Security guard drew eyes on the Rs 7.5 crore painting cause he was bored

A security guard who was entrusted with protecting a 7,40,000 pound painting...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

The U.S. shirks responsibility for Starlink satellites' activities: spokesperson
6 mins ago
The U.S. shirks responsibility for Starlink satellites’ activities: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States shirks its responsibility and...
9 mins ago
Robert Pattinson talks about his girlfriend’s unexpected encounter

At his home, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse had an unexpected encounter...
Saboor Aly flaunts 90's fashion vibes in this green lehenga
14 mins ago
Saboor Aly flaunts 90’s fashion vibes in this green lehenga

Saboor Aly, a wonderful newlywed actress, has established a niche for herself...
humorous memes
20 mins ago
Some humorous Twitter memes on ‘Teddy Day’

Valentine's Week is important for everyone who is in love, not simply...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600