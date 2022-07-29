Advertisement
  Watch: Black bear climbs perimeter fence of a shuttered New York prison
Screengrab from a video shared by 97.7/97.3 The Wolf on Instagram

  • A black bear has been spotted scaling the perimeter fence of a closed prison in New York.
  • Vito Cafagna filmed the bear as it broke through the fence at Downstate Correctional Facility.
  • The jail with the highest security level was shut down in March and is now open to the public.
A man driving on a New York road filmed an unexpected sight: a black bear climbing the perimeter fence of a closed prison.

This week, while passing through the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, Vito Cafagna reportedly observed a bear breaking inside the facility.

Cafagna took a quick video of the bear as it crossed the perimeter fence, and he uploaded it to his Instagram account.

Take a look:

A post shared by 97.7/97.3 The Wolf (@hvcountry)

Cafagna told WZAD/WCZX: “Seeing all of my new wildlife neighbour animal friends in their natural habitat has been one of the best parts about moving to the Hudson Valley from Westchester.”

The jail with the highest security level was shut down in March.

