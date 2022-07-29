Watch: Black bear climbs perimeter fence of a shuttered New York prison

Watch: Bear visits a Georgia shopping mall and tries to open doors
The bear escaped into nearby woods after being struck by a vehicle...
A man driving on a New York road filmed an unexpected sight: a black bear climbing the perimeter fence of a closed prison.
This week, while passing through the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, Vito Cafagna reportedly observed a bear breaking inside the facility.
Cafagna took a quick video of the bear as it crossed the perimeter fence, and he uploaded it to his Instagram account.
Take a look:
Cafagna told WZAD/WCZX: “Seeing all of my new wildlife neighbour animal friends in their natural habitat has been one of the best parts about moving to the Hudson Valley from Westchester.”
The jail with the highest security level was shut down in March.
