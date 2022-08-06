Advertisement
  • Chefs make 800 kg sandwich in 3 minutes for world record
  • Chefs at a Mexican restaurant made a huge sandwich to honour the country’s many sandwiches.
  • It was 74 metres (242 feet) long and weighed at least 800 kilos (1763.7 pounds).
  • People who were watching could buy a piece for 35 pesos (about $1.50).
Chefs at a Mexican restaurant made a huge “torta” with a variety of fillings to honour the country’s many sandwiches. During an event at the Torta Fair 2022, several chefs worked together to make a sandwich that was 74 metres (242 feet) long and weighed at least 800 kilos (1763.7 pounds). They did this to try to break two local records.

Along with trying to beat the record for the size of the giant creation, the cooks also tried to beat the record for how long it took to make. This year’s was finished in 2 minutes and 3 seconds, according to official figures.

Hector Hugo Gomez Ortiz, a sandwich maker who has taken part in the event for the past 17 years, said he expected to beat both records this year. The local judge of the Mexico City Government can give these titles.

After it was done, people who were watching could buy a piece of the sandwich for 35 pesos (about $1.50). They could choose from pork, beef, or chicken, or they could get a slice of buffalo, crocodile, ostrich, or venison.

The whole sandwich was gone in minutes, but the “Torta Fair 2022” is from August 3–7.

