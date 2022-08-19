Viral TikToker Khaby Lame changed his citizenship

Khaby Lame is regarded as the most viewed user on the Chinese-owned social media site TikTok.

He deposed American TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio and her 142 million subscribers in June of last year.

Lame was not allowed to become a citizen until he was an adult.

Advertisement

Popular social media personality Khaby Lame, who is regarded as the most viewed user on the Chinese-owned social media site TikTok, has acquired Italian citizenship.

Lame was raised in the town of Chivasso, which is located outside of Turin, after being born in Senegal and then moving to Italy as a young child.

Lame recalled his upbringing in the Viale Palmiro Togliatti neighbourhood after receiving his citizenship in an official ceremony on Wednesday in Chivasso. Lame was not allowed to become a citizen until he was an adult.

To become a citizen of Italy, you must have an Italian parent; otherwise, the procedures might be difficult and time-consuming.

Starting with silent videos, Lame quickly rose to fame on TikTok and now has 148.5 million followers, making him a global celebrity. He deposed American TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio and her 142 million subscribers in June of last year.

The 22-year-old Senegalese YouTuber and TikTok celebrity was raised in a West African Muslim family. More than 2.3 billion people liked his silent comedic videos on social media.

Advertisement

Lame is proud of his humble beginnings despite his widespread fame and the subsequent sponsorship and endorsement contracts.

Also Read Most-followed TikToker in the world Khaby Lame is Hafiz-e-Quran Khaby Lame had more followers than Charli D'Amelio, who had 143.2 million....