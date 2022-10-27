Math Riddle: Calculate the grandma’s money 

Advertisement
  • Can You Solve This Math Puzzle to Locate the Money Grandma Left Behind?
  • Grandkids and brothers must solve her math conundrum in order to inherit her estate.
  • The secret is to focus on fractions rather than imaginary sums: Adding a half, a quarter, and sixth yields a fraction of a twelfth (2+4+6=12).
Math riddles are entertaining mental challenges. They frequently involve numbers or letters with a link. For instance, you may be required to determine whether two words share a letter or number.

Especially if you struggle with fundamental arithmetic, math puzzles are an excellent way to improve your math skills. The difficulty lies in solving them through logic and reason. Try this arithmetic puzzle if you wish to enhance your problem-solving skills.

Grandma Griffin recently passed away, leaving her whole estate to her grandchildren, brother, and dog. However, she stipulated in her will that her grandkids and brother must solve her math conundrum in order to inherit her estate.

They will only receive the inheritance if they successfully solve the problem.

Here it arrives.

Can You Solve This Math Puzzle to Locate the Money Grandma Left Behind?

Math Riddle Answers

You must have discovered the solution by now. If you have, you deserve congratulations. We knew you could accomplish this.

Nonetheless, we will provide the solution so you can cross-check your response.

Nonetheless, the secret is to focus on fractions rather than imaginary sums: Adding a half, a quarter, and a sixth yields a fraction of a twelfth (2+4+6=12). 11/12 can be calculated by adding 6/12, 3/12, and 2/12. If the remaining funds are $1,000, then one-twelfth of the total, or $12,000, must remain.

