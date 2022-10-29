Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to William goes viral

Prince Harry “wants to Kill” King Charles like Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry claims he will cause "huge global damage" to King Charles....
Nearly two months after her passing, a handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson, the Prince of Wales, has reappeared on social media. The royal fan account “Real Royal Mail” tweeted a picture of the letter. It was purportedly delivered to Prince William at Christmas along with an advent calendar and was written on stationery from Buckingham Palace.
Take a look at it below:
“William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny”- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana. pic.twitter.com/qo6j882yUbAdvertisement
— Royal Household Mail 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@RealRoyalMail) October 25, 2022
The note soon gained popularity online. It received hundreds of retweets and more than 3,700 likes. One user said in the comment area, “Oh, I’ve never seen this before! They had such a wonderful connection “. Added another “Prince William is the rightful owner of this, so please give it back to him. a unique memory I have of him.”
Another user said, “Should have been preserved as one of William’s personal memories,” a fourth person said, adding, “Aawww how sweet. a lovely, priceless memory to cherish “. What are your views on this tweet? Let us know in the comments below.
Catch all the Royal Family News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.