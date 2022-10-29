Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to William goes viral

Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to William goes viral

Articles
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to William goes viral

Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to William goes viral

  • Nearly two months after her passing, a handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson, the Prince of Wales, has reappeared on social media.
  • The royal fan account “Real Royal Mail” tweeted a picture of the letter.
  • It received hundreds of retweets and more than 3,700 likes.
Nearly two months after her passing, a handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson, the Prince of Wales, has reappeared on social media. The royal fan account “Real Royal Mail” tweeted a picture of the letter. It was purportedly delivered to Prince William at Christmas along with an advent calendar and was written on stationery from Buckingham Palace.

“‘William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny’- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana,” the caption of the post read.

Take a look at it below:

The note soon gained popularity online. It received hundreds of retweets and more than 3,700 likes. One user said in the comment area, “Oh, I’ve never seen this before! They had such a wonderful connection “. Added another “Prince William is the rightful owner of this, so please give it back to him. a unique memory I have of him.”

Another user said, “Should have been preserved as one of William’s personal memories,” a fourth person said, adding, “Aawww how sweet. a lovely, priceless memory to cherish “. What are your views on this tweet?  Let us know in the comments below.

