16-year-old shark hunter likes water adventures over video games

A shark-hunting youngster says he would rather die catching sharks than play computer games. Will Glasson, 16, loves catching six-foot bull sharks at Port Hedland’s Spoilbank beach. Will and his friends fish for sharks at night during high tide and then measure and photograph them before releasing them.

He told the media, “The adrenaline is just going crazy and everyone’s going crazy,” added, “Once you land it, it’s wicked.”

He said, “We usually take photos and size them … and then within like a minute we try and get them back in [the water].”

The boys canoe 100 yards to Spoilbank basin, popular with swimmers and kite surfers, and drop a baited hook.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better,” he said. “The fastest one we’ve pulled in was only a small shark and it [took] about five minutes … but the bigger bull sharks we get now take half an hour to 40 minutes to land.”

“We [sometimes] have our mates hanging off the end of the rod just holding it up helping us fight it,” added, “I’d rather go out throughout the night instead of staying at home playing games.”

Robbie Peck was spear-fished by a bull shark in the Pilbara, but the beaches remained accessible.

Will noted that Robbie, a Port Headland native, was not alone throughout the crisis.

“If he would’ve been on his own, he would’ve been pretty much finished,” he said, “They’re so close to where we live … they’re 100 per cent out there.”

