Sultan Kosen, 39, flew from Turkey to Russia to find a wife who would give him a son and a daughter.

Mr Kosen was married to Merve Dibo, a Syrian woman who was 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 10 years younger than him.

Advertisement

The tallest man in the world is going to Florida because he didn’t find love in Russia. Sultan Kosen, a 39-year-old giant who travelled the world, had flown from Turkey to Russia to find a wife who would give him a son and a daughter.

As an ambassador for tourism, the 8-foot-3-inch Turkish farmer with Kurdish roots had been making huge strides in promoting his home country.

Since he started promoting his country, the man who holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest living person has been to 127 of the world’s 195 countries.

In an interview, Mr. Kosen had said he wanted a Russian wife to give him a son and a daughter.

“It should be easy. I can provide well and do not need money,” he said.

“I would like to take my wife back to Turkey. I live in a historical place, in the southeast, but quite far from the sea. I heard that Russian women love hot, polite men. It should be easy!”

Advertisement

He also said, “A Russian woman in love will adore her man forever.”

In 2013, Mr. Kosen was married to Merve Dibo, a Syrian woman who was 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 10 years younger than him.

In an interview, Mr. Kosen had said that his biggest problem with his wife was that they couldn’t talk to each other because he speaks Turkish and she only speaks Arabic.

Despite communication issues, the marriage survived several years. Mr. Kosen, newly single, flew to Moscow in December to find a marriage after hearing Russian women have “incredible beauty and a loving soul”.

After a failed search for a spouse, he plans to attend a festival in Florida, without mentioning love.

Advertisement

Born in Mardin, Turkey, Mr. Kosen developed a pituitary tumour that produced gigantism and acromegaly.

Mr. Kosen got used to his height over time, but he admits that it has given him trouble and made him feel bad.

His success as an ambassador has allowed him to adapt his house in Dede village, Derik district, Mardin, to meet his size, and he enjoys planting flowers in his garden.