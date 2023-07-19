Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man Balances Umbrella for 3+ Hours Sets World Record

Man Balances Umbrella for 3+ Hours Sets World Record

Articles
Advertisement
Man Balances Umbrella for 3+ Hours Sets World Record

Man Balances Umbrella for 3+ Hours Sets World Record

Advertisement

David Rush, an Idaho man renowned for holding over 250 Guinness World Records, recently embarked on a daring mission to break yet another record. This time, his goal was to balance an umbrella on his finger for an astonishing 3 hours, 46 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Rush revealed that enduring fatigue and coping with the monotony of standing and sitting still were among the greatest challenges he faced during his attempt. However, his determination and focus prevailed as he surpassed the existing record of 3 hours, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds.

The remarkable feat showcased his extraordinary skills and perseverance. However, Rush’s achievement still awaits official confirmation from Guinness World Records. Once the attempt is reviewed and approved, it will add another extraordinary milestone to his already impressive collection of records.

David Rush’s relentless pursuit of breaking world records continues to captivate audiences worldwide, inspiring others to push their limits and strive for greatness. His latest endeavor is a testament to the power of dedication and passion in accomplishing the seemingly impossible.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Athlete Shatters World Record with 3,249 Pushups in One Hour
Athlete Shatters World Record with 3,249 Pushups in One Hour

Daniel Scali, a 30-year-old fitness enthusiast from Australia, has regained his Guinness...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story