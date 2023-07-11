Advertisement
Man Sets New World Record: Runs 425 Miles in Four Days

Phil Gore of Australia has set a remarkable world record at the 2023 Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters Ultramarathon by running an astonishing 425 miles (685 kilometres) in just four days. Held in Nanango, Australia, the unique race features a loop of 6.7 kilometres that participants must complete every hour until only one runner remains.

Gore, who ran the loop 102 times, emerged as the ultimate victor. Expressing his disbelief, he remarked on his stretch goal of surpassing the previous record of 75 laps set by Belgian runners in 2020. His dedication to running is evident as he incorporates it into his daily routine, even running to and from work.

Runner-up Sam Harvey from New Zealand also equalled the previous record of 101 laps, while Harvey Lewis of the United States secured the third position with 90 laps, setting national records in the process. The demanding race saw temperatures ranging from -2 degrees Celsius during the night to 22 degrees on sunny days, adding to the challenge.

Gore attributed his success to preparation, including two months of cold showers to acclimate to the temperature differences. As impressive as his achievement may be, one can only wonder how long his newly established record will stand before another determined athlete rises to the challenge.

