Optical Illusion Test: Find hidden faces in 6 seconds

Optical illusions are tricky pictures that make your brain think differently and check how well you see things. They show us how our brain looks at what we see.

In addition, they’re known to make your brain work better, boost your creative thinking, and provide a fun way to exercise your mind while getting better at solving problems.

Regularly looking at optical illusions can help keep your brain healthy as you get older, according to studies.

Optical Illusion Test: Find Two Hidden Faces in 6 Seconds

A glass filled with wine can be seen.

In the image, you should keep an eye out for more than just the glass.

Readers, take 6 seconds to find two hidden faces in this image.

Can you find it?

Start now, and your time has begun!

You’ll need excellent vision and a sharp focus to quickly spot the two hidden faces.

Look at the image, you might be on the verge of finding them.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Did you manage to find the faces?

And…

Time’s up.

Some of our keen readers may have already found the hidden faces within the given time.

Well done! Your eyesight and observation skills are impressive.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden faces need not worry, as the answer is given below.

Find Two Hidden Faces in 6 Seconds: Solution

You can find the two hidden faces in the image by flipping it upside down.

