Who is Alba Baptista? All About Chris Evans’ Wife

Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal, in 1997.

Alba Baptista is known for her role in Netflix’s “Warrior Nun”.

Baptista married Marvel star Chris Evans in a private ceremony in September 2023.

Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 26, became famous for her role in Netflix’s “Warrior Nun” and gained attention for her relationship with Marvel star Chris Evans. They got married in a private ceremony in September 2023.

Born in Lisbon in 1997 to an engineer and a translator, Baptista started her English-language career with “Warrior Nun” but has a successful history in Portuguese series and films. She speaks multiple languages and is known for her acting skills.

The couple, who reportedly met in Europe, went public with their relationship in January 2023, sharing cute moments on Instagram. Their wedding in Massachusetts in September was attended by Marvel co-stars and celebrity friends.

Known for their quick transition from dating to marriage, sources describe their love as a “kind of love at first sight,” highlighting Evans’ readiness for commitment and Baptista’s positive influence.

Their ongoing public appearances and gestures of love demonstrate a genuine and enduring connection beyond the glamour of Hollywood.

