Who is Justin Hakut? All About Ali Wong’s Ex-Husband

Justin Wong and Hakuta met in 2010 and married in 2014.

Hakuta, son of TV inventor Dr. Fad, has a Fulbright scholarship.

Ali Wong is known for her Netflix specials and movies.

Comedian Ali Wong and her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, are still friends after their divorce and focus on raising their two daughters together.

They met in 2010, got married in 2014, and announced their separation in April 2022. Wong officially filed for divorce in December 2023. Hakuta, who has an impressive educational background, received a Fulbright scholarship for studying NGOs fighting human trafficking in the Philippines.

Justin Hakuta, the son of the famous TV inventor Dr. Fad, had a unique family background. Wong often joked about their marriage, including references to a prenup and funny stories about their finances.

Their unconventional divorce grabbed headlines, with Wong describing their relationship as that of “best friends” who have been through a lot together. Despite the split, they prioritize being positive co-parents, often taking their daughters on the road during Wong’s comedy tours.

Ali Wong, known for her Netflix specials and roles in movies like “Always Be My Maybe,” openly shares her post-divorce experiences, showing that separation doesn’t always mean fighting and can lead to a supportive and lasting friendship.

