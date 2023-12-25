Who is Lindsay Czarniak? All About Craig Melvin’s Wife

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak met at NBC affiliate WRC-TV in 2008.

Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, first met at the NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., in 2008. They later got married in 2011 and now, although they work for different networks, they are parents to two kids, a son named Delano and a daughter named Sybil.

“We make it work and it’s been very, very helpful to have someone who understands crazy hours and all that kind of thing,” Czarniak said.

Even though their jobs take them to different places worldwide like Melvin covering the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 and the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, they make an effort to stay close as a family despite the distance. Melvin mentioned, “So it’s been hard, but thank God for FaceTime.”

Melvin spoke highly of his wife in a Mother’s Day message, describing her positively”the glue that keeps it all together.”

Czarniak, a sports journalist at WRC, was covering the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Melvin joined the network as a news anchor. When Czarniak returned, she introduced herself to Melvin during a commercial break. After becoming friends and spending time together for a few months, Melvin invited her out for drinks. Although Czarniak was unsure about dating a colleague, she agreed to meet up.

“That night when we met, there was something that clicked. And it wasn’t necessarily that I knew, ‘I have to be with this guy.’ But it was like, ‘I don’t want to be with anyone else that I’d hung out with,’ ” she said. “It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you’ve known for a really, really long time.”

After not telling anyone about their relationship for a few months, the couple got engaged while they were in Miami, Florida, in 2011.

On October 15, 2011, Melvin and Czarniak got married at the Church of the Holy City in Washington, D.C. A lot of their friends from WRC, where they first met, came to the wedding, as reported by The Washington Post.

After the wedding, the couple went to the Hay-Adams Hotel in a cool old Bentley for the party. With about 200 guests and music by Lee Anne Myslewski, they enjoyed the celebration surrounded by orange roses.

In November 2016, Delano helped come up with his sister’s name, “Sibby,” which is short for sibling. The parents, Czarniak and her husband liked the name and decided to keep it for their little girl. The couple often shares updates about their children, including moments like taking them to the 2023 Super Bowl

Even though Czarniak travels worldwide for sports coverage, she calls the suburbs of Connecticut her home. There, she enjoys spending leisure time with her family.

In March 2023, Czarniak became a part of a new project by joining the second season of America’s Best Racing’s A Stake in Stardom. In this venture, she became a minority owner of a racehorse named Parnac, alongside NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The show allows new racehorse owners to experience the world of thoroughbred racing by attending major events like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup. Parnac, a 4-year-old thoroughbred with three wins in seven races, is the focus of Czarniak and Rapoport’s investment.

