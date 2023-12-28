Who is Meadow Walker? All About Paul Walker’s Daughter

Meadow was born on November 4, 1998, in Los Angeles.

Meadow Walker, whose dad was the late actor Paul Walker from Fast & Furious, had a close relationship with him. She was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, 1998, to Paul and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Meadow spent her early years in Hawaii with her mom and visited her dad occasionally.

Later, she moved back to L.A., where her parents shared custody for a while until she began living with Paul all the time. Sadly, less than a year later, he passed away in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013.

Since her father’s passing, Meadow, who is now 25, has become a successful model. She honors her dad’s memory by doing charity work and staying connected with his Fast & Furious co-stars. She even joined the franchise. Meadow got married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021, but they shared in December 2023 that they were separating. If you want to know more about Paul Walker’s daughter, keep reading.

Meadow was born on November 4, 1998, to Walker and Soteros. She grew up with her mom in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her dad, Walker.

Meadow started modeling in 2017 and signed with DNA Models, as mentioned in her Instagram bio.

In September 2015, Meadow celebrated what would have been her dad’s 42nd birthday by revealing the start of the Paul Walker Foundation.

Meadow got married to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021 after a quick and lovely romance. Their wedding took place on a beach in the Dominican Republic. Meadow wore a special dress from Givenchy Haute Couture, and Vin Diesel, a close friend and costar from Fast & Furious, escorted her down the aisle.

The model stayed connected with some of her dad’s Fast & Furious colleagues. Jordana Brewster and Diesel were at her wedding, and Diesel even walked her down the aisle. Diesel mentioned that his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, played the role of the maid of honor for Meadow.

After the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Meadow shared her personal abortion experience. She disclosed that she had ended a pregnancy in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, Meadow pays tribute to her dad on Instagram by sharing heartfelt messages to celebrate his birthday and remember the day he passed away.

In September 2023, Meadow remembered her dad’s 50th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She shared a lovely old picture of herself and Walker.

Meadow showed up in the last movie of her dad’s famous Fast & Furious series, Fast X, which came out on May 19, 2023. A few days before the premiere, she gave a sneak peek of her appearance on Instagram. In her post, she wrote a heartfelt message about the beloved movie series and her dad, Walker.

