Who is Ben Smith-Petersen? All About Riley Keough’s Husband

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen married in 2015.

They met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012.

Ben Smith-Petersen is a stuntman and actor, he is also known for Mad Max.

The couple then tied the knot less than a year after their engagement, in February 2015. Riley, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, continues to be happily married to the Australian stuntman.

In January 2023, Smith-Petersen represented his wife at Presley’s memorial service and shared that the couple had a new baby girl. Apart from being a stuntman in movies like Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Suicide Squad, he is also an actor. He acted alongside Keough in the 2014 film Spark and Light, and he’s set to star in the upcoming indie horror movie, The Dead Thing.

Keough and Smith-Petersen met while working on the movie Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. In the film, Keough played the role of Capable, one of Immortan Joe’s wives, and Smith-Petersen was the Doof Warrior, a blind musician. They started dating during re-shoots for the movie in Australia.

Keough shared that Smith-Petersen makes a brief appearance in her Amazon Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & the Six, during the show’s premiere in Los Angeles on February 23, 2023.

In February 2023, Keough went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and mentioned that she had a feeling from the beginning that she would marry Smith-Petersen.

In an interview in August 2023, Keough shared her baby’s name: Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen. Tupelo is named after the Mississippi city where Elvis Presley was born, and her middle name, Storm, is in memory of Keough’s late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough.

Smith-Petersen often accompanies Keough to events. In February 2023, he went with her to the premiere of her Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & The Six. A month later, they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. They were also seen on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Keough was a special guest and received a nomination for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.

